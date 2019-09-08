Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut Stake by $5.63 Million; Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $3.50 Million as Stock Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 9,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 65,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67M shares traded or 329.33% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.04 million are held by Bamco Inc New York. Ftb Advisors owns 296 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust owns 702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt accumulated 30.66M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association reported 902,343 shares. 1.72M were accumulated by Franklin Inc. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 29,624 shares. Moreover, Ashmore Gp Inc Public Limited Liability Corp has 1.95% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 309,534 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc reported 70,255 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Prns LP holds 8.65M shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 57,400 shares. Redwood Cap reported 880,385 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 128,653 shares. Ems Lp stated it has 280,000 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd owns 399 shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.04 million for 2.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset owns 4,400 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Com reported 113,200 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership holds 2,803 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 5,465 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 127,378 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Moreover, Foundry Ltd has 1.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Canandaigua Fincl Bank Com reported 132,977 shares. Portland Invest Counsel Inc has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 52,760 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 6,664 shares. 19.48M are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 0.21% stake. United Automobile Association reported 0.67% stake. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership owns 34,480 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 235,270 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares to 42,289 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.