Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake Upped by Bainco International Investors; Scopus Asset Management LP Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Increased by $46.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.07 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 1.29 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 17,678 shares to 538,838 shares, valued at $27.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,301 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

