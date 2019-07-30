Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased by $22.78 Million Its Stake; S&Co Has Upped Its Eqt (EQT) Holding by $1.78 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,179 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.81M, down from 3,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.98M shares traded or 88.37% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 27/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Centofanti Erin R.. Shares for $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council owns 50,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James owns 43,853 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 85,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Management Ct accumulated 2.31% or 5.79M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.16% stake. Castleark Management Limited Co stated it has 9,139 shares. 1.13 million are owned by Principal Finance Gp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 443,176 shares. Texas Yale reported 74,000 shares stake. Thomas White Intl Limited holds 0.04% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 34,649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 90,770 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 28,350 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.45M shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated has 4,965 shares. 7,309 are owned by Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Wright Investors Ser holds 2.52% or 61,636 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mariner holds 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 467,480 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 529,288 shares. 15,105 were accumulated by Monroe National Bank & Trust & Tru Mi. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 5,158 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 21,413 shares. Fosun Int stated it has 13,324 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc has 28,934 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company holds 0.48% or 240,417 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million.