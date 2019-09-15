Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Moon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $6.15 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined While Alethea Capital Management Cut Its Position by $635,076

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 16,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 10,770 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 27,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.60M, down from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in 2019Q2.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) and Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in 2019Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.