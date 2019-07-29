Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Position; Salient Midstreamhares of Beneficial Inte (SMM) Shorts Decreased By 9.76%

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 63.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 953,843 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 0.77%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 2.45M shares with $40.93M value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $11.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 4.91 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Salient Midstreamhares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:SMM) had a decrease of 9.76% in short interest. SMM’s SI was 33,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.76% from 36,900 shares previously. With 97,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Salient Midstreamhares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:SMM)’s short sellers to cover SMM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 30,023 shares traded. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) has declined 14.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares while 15 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 6.52% less from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.02% in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Oppenheimer And Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Thomas J Herzfeld reported 0.51% stake. Davenport & Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) for 1.61 million shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 13,191 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 18,235 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Wolverine Asset Management has invested 0% in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 116,528 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0.02% invested in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM).

More notable recent Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Black Knight’s First Look: June Sees Calendar-Driven Spike in Mortgage Delinquencies; Prepayments Fall Despite Rising Refinance Incentive – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 6-K TECK RESOURCES LTD For: Jul 25 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend Of $0.171 Per Share, Benchmark Index Change And Net Asset Value As Of January 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Of $0.171 Per Share And Net Asset Value As Of April 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teck Announces Closing of Quebrada Blanca Transaction Toronto Stock Exchange:TECK.A – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $148.87 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Medicines Co (Call) stake by 59,500 shares to 25,000 valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 534,021 shares and now owns 62,806 shares. Evergy Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Closes on Sale of UK Business – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bison and Marathon Enter Into 15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreement – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $23 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc has invested 0.11% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Washington-based Freestone Hldgs Llc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Financial Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 10,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 214 shares. Landscape Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 213,277 shares. 2.17M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Suntrust Banks stated it has 27,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ftb has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Aviva Plc accumulated 313,172 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utah Retirement stated it has 156,599 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.13 million shares. 12.68 million are held by Boston Prtn.