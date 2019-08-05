Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Upped by $585,800 Its Position; S&Co Lowered Range Resources (RRC) Stake by $913,506; Valuation Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $0.315 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 4.45M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 3.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. Scucchi Mark bought 6,357 shares worth $32,188.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman holds 0.94% or 175,310 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Com invested in 19,428 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 200,270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 2.35M shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP accumulated 3,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 21,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.25% or 50,000 shares. American Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 414,201 shares. Usca Ria Lc accumulated 29,162 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0% or 732,718 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 0% or 9,374 shares in its portfolio. Oslo Asset As owns 2.47M shares for 6.23% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 352,014 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Management owns 3,803 shares. Polaris Mgmt Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 445,429 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Culbertson A N & Co has invested 3.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 724,198 shares. Graham Mngmt LP reported 30,000 shares stake. Mcf Advsr invested in 0.15% or 8,296 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Company has 11,445 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 12.07 million shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.51% or 467,480 shares in its portfolio. North Point Managers Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,748 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 35,422 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc invested in 11,522 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 1.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).