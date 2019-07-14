Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding; Rhumbline Advisers Has Lowered Stake in Mednax (MD) by $358,020 as Stock Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 13,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,263 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 239,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 560,702 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mednax: Solid Business With Questionable Capital Allocation Priorities – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Texas Maternal-Fetal Medicine Practice Joins MEDNAX – Insurance News Net” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Airlines Prepares to Retire Its Aging MD-80 Fleet – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR) by 8,476 shares to 480,582 shares, valued at $51.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 17,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pub Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.36M for 7.78 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Capital Advisers invested in 3.97% or 501,847 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt accumulated 85,053 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 866,202 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.6% or 106,979 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Capital Ca has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,664 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.06% or 2.73M shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 3,841 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares & Co invested in 1.95% or 198,150 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 63,412 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management holds 274,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap Management Incorporated invested in 134,175 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 220,279 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru reported 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Diversified Tru Comm has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29.