Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake; Rayonier (RYN) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 41,483 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)'s stock declined 9.60%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 1.47 million shares with $33.85M value, up from 1.43M last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.90 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Rayonier Inc (RYN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 86 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 128 reduced and sold holdings in Rayonier Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 104.74 million shares, down from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rayonier Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 91 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

Rayonier Inc. engages in the sale and development of real estate and timberland management, as well as in the production and sale of cellulose fibers in the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Timber, Real Estate, Performance Fibers, and Wood Products. It has a 50.19 P/E ratio. Timber segment owns, leases, or manages timberlands and sells standing timber at auction to third parties, as well as sells delivered logs.

Third Avenue Management Llc holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. for 2.10 million shares. Central Securities Corp owns 700,000 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. has 2.69% invested in the company for 318,237 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Co Inc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,055 shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 481,854 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -6.45% below currents $23.25 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 17 by Mizuho. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1400 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8.

