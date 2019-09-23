Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Upped by Aldebaran Financial Inc; Raffles Associates LP Decreased Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $416,150 as Stock Price Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 220,299 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raffles Assocs Lp invested in 127,674 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,552 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 11,978 shares stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 3,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc has 32,435 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,310 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Sei Investments holds 0% or 22,566 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 181,649 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested in 11,897 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 74,956 shares or 0.05% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 2,860 shares. Bluestein R H reported 0.01% stake. White Pine Capital Lc reported 92,760 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roan Res Inc by 1.32M shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Augustine Asset Management Inc stated it has 40,067 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Co Lc has 0.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.15% stake. 137,555 are owned by Cullinan. Qvt LP reported 39,530 shares. Kdi Capital Lc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 119,729 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory invested in 0.49% or 2.74M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4.22M are held by Mawer Inv Management. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,124 shares. Portland Counsel accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Lc accumulated 99,215 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Foundry Prns Limited Company stated it has 405,249 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 9,703 shares.

