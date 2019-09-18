Jpmorgan Chase & Company Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $2.60 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 76,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21B, up from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 1078.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 57,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 63,041 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 5,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 9.66 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Comm Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 162,916 shares. Shelton has invested 4.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.58% stake. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 65,105 are owned by Df Dent And. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP owns 547 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Victory Inc invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 117 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or owns 687 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Town & Country Bancshares Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prelude holds 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,292 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 12,530 shares stake. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 7,209 shares. King Luther Management Corporation holds 2.97% or 215,178 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Limited holds 2,665 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 409,847 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $182.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 898,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,876 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 411 shares to 2,337 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,625 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).