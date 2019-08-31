Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered by $1.93 Million Its Position; Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Position Held by Farallon Capital Management Llc

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 104,327 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 19,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 416,697 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18 million, down from 435,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,609 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 2.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 92,083 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc invested in 1.04% or 233,183 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co reported 27,690 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey has 1.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 270,477 shares. Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,111 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 297,152 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Co holds 6,781 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,392 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chevy Chase accumulated 2.83 million shares or 1.35% of the stock. Oarsman Incorporated owns 35,083 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation has invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 1.00 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Broadfin Capital Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 73,193 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 745,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fosun Int accumulated 273,247 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 20,555 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 50,800 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 202,430 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.35 million shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% or 21,829 shares. Granite Point Cap Mngmt LP invested in 135,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 121,440 are held by Victory Mgmt. Invesco Ltd invested in 108,089 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.