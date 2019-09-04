Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) Position; Qs Investors Has Cut Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stake By $354,816

Qs Investors Llc decreased Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) stake by 68.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 4,224 shares as Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)’s stock declined 6.87%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 1,910 shares with $161,000 value, down from 6,134 last quarter. Calavo Growers Inc now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 207,930 shares traded or 42.47% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW)

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) stake by 41.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 1.24M shares as Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 1.73 million shares with $7.12 million value, down from 2.97 million last quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacion now has $4.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 5.60M shares traded or 59.79% up from the average. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,815 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). The California-based Partnervest Advisory Ser has invested 0.65% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 36,353 shares. Blair William Co Il owns 4,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 2,674 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 244,706 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 447,066 were reported by State Street Corporation. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,103 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 1,910 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 4,733 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc increased Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) stake by 16,000 shares to 48,700 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 4,583 shares and now owns 168,082 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

