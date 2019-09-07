Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Its Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $55.95 Million as Share Value Declined; Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Holding Has Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management Llc

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 28,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 316,899 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 7.88M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.66M, up from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Fincl has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 16,855 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 40,721 shares stake. 380 are owned by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested in 226,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 1.74 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Amica Mutual owns 14,406 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Smithfield Trust owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr Incorporated reported 0.35% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paloma Prns has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cambrian Cap LP stated it has 116,922 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Llc owns 25,280 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 52,055 shares. 285,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 65,405 shares to 879,325 shares, valued at $40.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (EFAD) by 44,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,228 shares, and cut its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B. $122,303 worth of stock was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

