Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Raised by Argent Trust Company; Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $102.88 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 3.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.46M, up from 12.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 260,721 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, up from 191,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.38. About 894,706 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies

