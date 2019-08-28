Jpmorgan Chase & Company Decreased Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) as Stock Rose; Proshare Advisors Increases Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML)

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 43,718 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 41,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 83,529 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 24,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 701,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.19 million, down from 726,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 64,549 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,883 shares to 59,496 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,254 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.23M shares to 60.79M shares, valued at $2.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 316,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Call).

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 20.95 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.