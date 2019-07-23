Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $1.52 Million; Proshare Advisors Holding in Franklin Res (BEN) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 15,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,965 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21M, down from 352,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 8.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 156,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.59M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 3.00 million shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “There’s something wrong with this rally in the stock market, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Of The Best Investments For Boomers Concerned About Retirement – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 22,553 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $82.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Brd Mkt (SCHB).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 16,080 shares to 156,325 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 22,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow drops triple digits as Apple drags on indexâ€”experts and analysts predict what’s next – CNBC” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

