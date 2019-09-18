Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Raised Its Stake; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Oakmont Has Lifted Its Stake by $8.41 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 102.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 237,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 468,928 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.43M, up from 231,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 874,434 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 160,477 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 138,161 shares to 306,505 shares, valued at $29.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 36,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.