Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Lifted by $585,800 Its Holding; Private Wealth Advisors Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Boosted

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 498,108 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt has 6.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has 30,620 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 5,914 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory reported 138,825 shares. Trellus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,000 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Madison Invest holds 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 231,556 shares. Massachusetts-based Family Cap Com has invested 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Cap Grp holds 80,762 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Llc owns 103,046 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 5.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Mathes Co has 1.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,758 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 726,585 shares. 262,229 are held by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co. Monetta Finance Ser accumulated 2.55% or 35,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Invest Mgmt stated it has 348 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Florida-based Sabal Tru has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability has 236 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 131 shares. Brown Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 143 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd holds 447 shares. Duncker Streett And Commerce holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,240 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 147 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 621 shares. Caprock Gru stated it has 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First American Commercial Bank reported 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,150 are held by Avalon Asset Lc.