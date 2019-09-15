Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Private Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its American Electric Power Co (AEP) Holding by $378,400; Share Value Rose

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky-High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Barrett Asset Limited Company reported 1,063 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5,273 shares. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Management has 0.13% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs invested in 0% or 82 shares. Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 4,202 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 6,257 shares. City Fl reported 1.25% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Scotia Incorporated owns 22,437 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.73% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rothschild Il holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,736 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares to 526,900 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 17,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.