Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $13.04 Million as Shares Declined; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding by $912,582

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 246,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 9.10M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.42 million, down from 9.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 12.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 373,640 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,106 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Landscape Lc has invested 1.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Caxton Associate LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 11,091 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Aqr Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 373,769 shares. Scotia Capital Inc owns 18,065 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horizon Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 26,535 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Valley Advisers holds 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5,549 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability reported 158,556 shares stake. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Money Limited Liability Company reported 37,430 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 0.99% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 60,000 shares. Colony Lc has 4,647 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “New Florida restaurants and one store to open downtown – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonaldâ€™s Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: INTC, GS – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 335,239 shares to 493,265 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).