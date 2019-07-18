Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Brown Advisory Securities Boosted Position by $3.48 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Upped Its Holding

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 2.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 634,630 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 57,300 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 100,550 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 153,739 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,615 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.01% or 2,295 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Com accumulated 27,391 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 3,320 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 2.12% or 124,818 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 49,863 shares. Key Gp Hldg (Cayman) accumulated 735,946 shares or 7.85% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors holds 3,756 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California-based Advisor Prns Ltd has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Country Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,119 shares. Landscape Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bluestein R H, a Michigan-based fund reported 207,932 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares to 8,168 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,141 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,628 shares to 7,239 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,870 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).