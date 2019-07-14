Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.38 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lifted Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $421,544

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 185.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 7,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,150 shares to 31,086 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 39,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,957 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa has invested 2.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schulhoff has 11,489 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hexavest holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 214,764 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 3,250 shares. Fairfield Bush stated it has 9,279 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Primecap Ca reported 3.02 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 41,399 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 3.12M shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 26,305 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 31,615 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Management Communication holds 89,917 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated reported 1.82% stake. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 182,362 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 2.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiemann Investment Lc holds 32,239 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Llc holds 1.89% or 8.02M shares in its portfolio. 23,466 are held by Dumont & Blake Llc. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd owns 26,820 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 467,480 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chilton Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.78% stake. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 260,330 shares. Schroder Inv Group Inc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp stated it has 117,413 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.