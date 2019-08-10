Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Cut Position by $494,799; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verus Fin holds 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,646 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.46% or 272,318 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 3.26 million shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Lc holds 13,278 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. American National Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 1.15% or 48,723 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 293,100 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Com owns 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 65,718 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zeke Advisors Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 120,401 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adage Capital Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 7.64 million shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4.39M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd owns 96,628 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.