Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Cut Stake by $40.62 Million as Share Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Cut Its Holding by $43.53 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.11 million, down from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.59M shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 17,677 shares to 294,276 shares, valued at $23.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advisors holds 0.11% or 19,863 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 70,049 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0.11% or 369,787 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regents Of The University Of California holds 2.31% or 27,645 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,018 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 120,401 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.76% or 574,443 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 4.82 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 1.79% or 4.92 million shares. Caledonia Plc stated it has 364,000 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Park National Oh holds 197,904 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 180,332 are held by Amica Mutual. Df Dent has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 72,309 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Mraz Amerine Associates has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 128,265 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,085 shares. Cna Financial Corp owns 169,264 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 295,684 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild And Com Asset Us holds 1.64% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Finance holds 55,528 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pacific Inv Mgmt owns 1.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,653 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.42% or 2.68 million shares. California-based Davis Capital Prns Limited Com has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 14.81 million shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.