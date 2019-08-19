Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Position by $4.83 Million as Shares Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Its Netapp (NTAP) Position by $483,000 as Valuation Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 1.78M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 47,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 577,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.44 million, down from 625,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 6.39M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Co stated it has 10,084 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Golub Grp Ltd owns 2,185 shares. Intll Ca invested in 0.73% or 60,664 shares. Tillar holds 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,780 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 1.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jacobs Ca reported 0.04% stake. Clal Ins Enter Holdings accumulated 0.68% or 275,000 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department invested in 0.25% or 24,352 shares. 215,001 are held by Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Bsw Wealth Partners has 8,085 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 44,670 shares. Parthenon Lc has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,650 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,557 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,290 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.02% or 453,215 shares. 200 were reported by Focused Wealth. Cap Int Limited Ca owns 11,757 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 90 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 240,465 are owned by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. 21,051 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Hbk Invests Lp holds 19,008 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 124 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership reported 6,875 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 52,690 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 18,000 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).