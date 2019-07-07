Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $12.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.78 Million; Stock Price Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 12,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,990 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.57M, down from 431,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 124,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 935,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.68M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs accumulated 0.66% or 1.27 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 8,421 shares. 76,196 are held by M&R Mgmt. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,306 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd holds 1.24M shares. Endeavour Cap Advsr holds 221,433 shares or 3.93% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 8,886 shares. World Asset Management Inc stated it has 208,350 shares. Monarch Cap Management holds 0.87% or 23,765 shares in its portfolio. First American State Bank accumulated 143,844 shares. Birch Hill Llc invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 9,429 were reported by Cambridge Inc. Patten Group holds 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,135 shares. Wealthquest holds 9,631 shares. Botty Lc invested in 0.02% or 550 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 224,925 shares to 421,248 shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tru Communication Of Vermont has 2.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,937 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Co stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz, Illinois-based fund reported 24,426 shares. Punch Assocs Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.13% or 2,276 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ok holds 1.04% or 69,349 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated has invested 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lpl Fin Limited Com, California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 277,236 are owned by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Navellier Associates holds 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,842 shares. 6,995 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Ltd. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested in 2.38% or 113,749 shares. Family Firm reported 5,469 shares stake.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 10,897 shares to 167,512 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,465 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.