Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Upped by $664,176 Its Holding; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Holding in Exelon (EXC) as Market Value Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 158,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 226,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 8.75 million shares traded or 66.81% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 146,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 139,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 13.57M shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 96,735 shares. Kings Point Capital accumulated 588 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Co has 46,979 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Investment Limited has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc holds 0.95% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 64,513 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.15% or 122,423 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 2,601 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 2.24M shares. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,084 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 77 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.44% or 227,089 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 182,210 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.58% or 153,070 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 180,350 shares to 188,850 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares to 33,657 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,044 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 0.33% or 81,539 shares. Hexavest reported 2.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 7.92 million are held by Principal Group Inc. Kidder Stephen W owns 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,600 shares. Bourgeon Management holds 3.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,081 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 106,979 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs owns 137,053 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd reported 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Mgmt Group Inc holds 2,702 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aldebaran Finance Inc reported 5,701 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,007 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 2.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 1.59% or 873,244 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,330 shares.

