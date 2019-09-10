Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Has Trimmed Position; Peak Asset Management Lowered Position in Discovery (DISCK) as Stock Price Declined

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 7,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 12,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 2.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 489,396 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares to 84,616 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares to 977,937 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pl Capital Advsr Limited Com holds 20,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.2% stake. Paragon Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invests invested in 12,225 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company reported 1.13% stake. Central Securities holds 3.69% or 230,000 shares. Proshare Lc owns 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.06M shares. Arvest Retail Bank Division owns 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 227,895 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc reported 43,223 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.23% or 26,744 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca invested in 0.14% or 4,550 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 3.55 million shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Schaller holds 21,510 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 23,592 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.