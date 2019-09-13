Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Peak Asset Management Has Raised Position; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $577,478 as Market Valuation Declined

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 147.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 26,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 44,007 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 17,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 858,175 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 294,889 shares. 18,005 are held by Foundry Prtnrs. Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt LP has 0.53% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 398,185 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 184,484 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 21,839 shares. 17,360 were reported by Stifel Finance Corp. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.01% or 49,431 shares. Sei has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 16,515 shares. 301,075 are owned by Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability. Cubic Asset Limited Com stated it has 42,833 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 15,600 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 81,540 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.55 million shares.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Patterson Companies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PDCO) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Patterson Companies Stock – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.