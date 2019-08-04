Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Upped by Ulysses Management Llc; Passport Capital Increased Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71 million shares traded or 17.90% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco awarded $40M in damages in Tepco dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl owns 134 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 218,312 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 23,466 shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 0.21% or 4,174 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Inc invested in 0.12% or 14,763 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,234 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc invested in 27,690 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Orleans Mgmt Corp La invested in 1.56% or 20,111 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,108 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 3.11% or 350,287 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3.37 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Arga Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 34,367 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability reported 8.02M shares or 1.89% of all its holdings.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40B shares to 869,600 shares, valued at $34.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks slip from record highs after Trump says ‘long way to go’ on trade talks with China – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.