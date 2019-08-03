Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Rench Wealth Management Has Increased by $321,382 Its Stake; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Stake in Stifel Finl (SF) Decreased as Stock Rose

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 407,360 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 748,921 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Lc has invested 3.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.26 million shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hyman Charles D has 126,086 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability stated it has 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,494 were reported by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. Whalerock Point Lc accumulated 2.74% or 41,407 shares. Buckingham Capital Management owns 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 83,574 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 14,763 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And has 3.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,638 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corp has 1.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.81 million shares. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Limited holds 1.59% or 22,508 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 25,519 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

