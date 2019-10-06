Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Stake; Parker Hannifin (PH) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $608,400 as Shares Declined

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 614,269 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.68 million, down from 625,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $174.76. About 730,859 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.06% or 69,238 shares. Sun Life Inc has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,637 shares. Tiemann Limited Liability invested 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prudential Inc stated it has 5.15 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 26,124 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited. Hyman Charles D has 128,611 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Ltd has invested 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Invests Incorporated holds 1.56 million shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Ci Invs invested in 1.47% or 2.33M shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,089 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 196,111 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited reported 16,890 shares stake. 6,831 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81B for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 54,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

