Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Increased Position by $308,050 as Stock Rose; Park National Boosted Its Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $595,430 as Share Value Declined

Park National Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 10,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 35,701 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 24,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.21M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,522 shares to 3,591 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) by 29,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares to 6,776 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

