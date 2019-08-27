Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised Stake by $3.96 Million as Share Value Rose; Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted Sothebys (BID) Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 216,757 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Sotheby’s; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 163.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 39,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 9.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares to 20,429 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,647 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.