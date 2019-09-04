Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $5.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Orrstown Financial Services Lowered Stake in Dominion Res Va New Com (D) by $589,760

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 3.12 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 53,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 281,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50M, down from 334,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,219 shares to 1,823 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 20,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 232,131 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 726,812 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.44% or 533,363 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.53 million shares. Sather Finance Gru accumulated 0.09% or 4,173 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.96% or 1.15M shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhenman And Asset Ab holds 0.03% or 2,747 shares. Agf America invested 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Connecticut-based Pettee has invested 5.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 14,695 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 55,875 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Notis holds 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 19,262 shares. Aspen Mgmt stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 3,755 shares. Smith Salley And Associate owns 159,698 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Dominion Management has 111,838 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Montag A & Assoc reported 5,302 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 119,180 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,699 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Llc reported 0% stake. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,207 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has 272,082 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 1,373 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company accumulated 48,874 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 2,800 are held by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Moreover, Atlantic Union State Bank Corp has 2.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 105,765 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.13 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.