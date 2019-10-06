Jpmorgan Chase Ord (JPM) Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Raised Its Holding by $3.33 Million as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Loudon Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 112,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 120,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Ord (JPM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.07% or 76,056 shares. Moreover, Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 5.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Company invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 76,575 are owned by Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 60,009 shares in its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 437,329 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management invested in 100 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 57.60 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 299,267 are owned by Friess Associates Ltd Liability Company. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,563 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 73,777 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 38,224 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 25,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,013 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 335,891 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 78,041 shares. Lourd Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated has 1.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,214 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 2.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 59.51M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 43.32M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 125,850 shares. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hwg LP invested 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4.22M are owned by Mawer Management. California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 34,594 were reported by Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y. Alpha Cubed Limited Co owns 189,848 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.