Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Boosted by Ing Groep Nv; Omnicell (OMCL) Position Maintained by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 4,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 118,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 255,801 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 142.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 759,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.07M, up from 534,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,046 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Company holds 25,638 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 116,100 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh has 0.15% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 161,273 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Company has 1.33% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 8,355 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 107,084 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Llc invested in 0% or 2,899 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability owns 0.58% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 303,811 shares. Westwood Gru Incorporated stated it has 388,238 shares. Raymond James And reported 0% stake. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.15% or 27,369 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 260,482 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dassault Systems Sa (DASTY) by 5,600 shares to 33,335 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 26,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,202 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 514,646 shares to 80,533 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,373 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fin Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.33% or 8,591 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation has 0.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Lc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Nebraska-based Weitz Invest Mgmt has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Compton Cap Management Ri holds 3.56% or 80,792 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 104,419 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Intrust State Bank Na holds 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 42,957 shares. Redwood Capital Ltd Co has 99,000 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Com reported 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,645 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 417,879 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 61,288 shares. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability holds 0.41% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Arbor Advisors Llc invested in 0.12% or 3,807 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.