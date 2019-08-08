Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake by $23.50 Million; Oldfield Partners Llp Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) Lowered by $9.02 Million as Market Value Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 14.03 million shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 89.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 534,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 62,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 596,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 462,462 shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 216,700 shares to 5.49 million shares, valued at $78.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $593.90M for 19.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

