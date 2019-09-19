Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $6.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Its Plug Power (PLUG) Position by $1.00 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 59,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 173,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36M, up from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.91. About 1.44 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 501,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.95% . The hedge fund held 14.60 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86 million, down from 15.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Plug Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.855. About 1.17 million shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plug Power Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUG); 28/03/2018 – Plug Power Continues to Expand the Hydrogen Economy with Hybrid Fueling Station Solutions; 03/04/2018 – PLUG POWER: GENDRIVE FUEL CELL SYSTEM BOOSTS RUN-TIME BY 56%; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power Sees 2018 Rev $155M-$180M; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 PLUG POWER 4Q REV. $33.7M, EST. $33.8M; 17/04/2018 – Plug Power May Face Pressure, Battery Slowest in More Than 4 Yrs; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.09

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) Raises Quarterly Dividend 12.5% to $0.9; 3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) Dimon Says Dislocation in Money Market Rate Wasn’t a Big Deal, Would Be Far More Dramatic in Bad Times – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maple Capital Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 17,949 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt invested in 1.45% or 2.46 million shares. Keating Investment Counselors has 6,784 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory owns 2,110 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability owns 84,877 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.17 million shares. Oz Management LP has invested 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis R M invested in 0.86% or 216,022 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,191 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability holds 1.91% or 28,530 shares in its portfolio. Continental Llc invested in 2.49% or 39,390 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 1.55% or 2.26 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & invested in 4,575 shares. Ajo LP holds 520,437 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABBV) by 43,880 shares to 38,052 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,247 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Plug Power Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: General Motors, Volkswagen, Tesla, Toyota Motor and Ford Motor – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plug Power (PLUG) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plug Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Indonesia to raise state health insurer’s premiums to plug cash deficit – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Plug Power (PLUG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 41,600 shares to 61,040 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontline Ltd.