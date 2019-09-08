Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Rudman Errol M Has Increased Stake; Oakbrook Investments Trimmed Its Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) Position by $665,180; Share Price Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 8,965 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, down from 17,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 937,428 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3,200 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,260 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $314.74M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 2,010 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 112,572 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arga Management Limited Partnership reported 34,367 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny accumulated 105,500 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Hightower Trust Ser Lta stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital World Investors holds 76.78 million shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd owns 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,974 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum Management owns 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,044 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 55,875 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mgmt stated it has 32,342 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 7,902 shares. Stearns Services Gp owns 13,661 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 23,000 shares to 201,783 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.