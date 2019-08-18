Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Upped Stake; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holder Wasatch Advisors Decreased Its Position by $24.35 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 518,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 216,513 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 734,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 397,575 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 141.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 132,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 226,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 93,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 17,621 shares to 187,633 shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.11% or 28,039 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 808,502 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability holds 2.28% or 630,130 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). L And S Advsrs has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Fin Cap Inc invested in 1.1% or 20,629 shares. 44,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Opus Investment Incorporated accumulated 0.68% or 33,750 shares. Overbrook Corp reported 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). United Financial Advisers Limited holds 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 748,921 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha invested in 297,152 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 3.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested in 25,564 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,227 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc accumulated 4,286 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 208,121 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $129.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 77,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).