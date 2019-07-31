Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $6.45 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ntv Asset Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Upped by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 142,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 4.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 41.92 million shares traded or 57.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,365 shares to 164,295 shares, valued at $26.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset has 2.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 68,657 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Broadview Lc invested in 4,100 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Company owns 60,917 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acr Alpine Limited Liability Corporation owns 94.01 million shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.22% or 23,592 shares. 101,562 are owned by Btc. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 71,564 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Chemung Canal Com stated it has 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 238,305 shares.

