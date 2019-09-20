Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut Its Stake by $700,743; Northeast Investment Management Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 202,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.62M, down from 208,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 10.20M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 50,126 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 62,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 2.04M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,490 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.71B for 12.37 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $722.59M for 16.21 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,444 shares to 7,811 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

