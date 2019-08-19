Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $351,177; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lifted Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.13 Million; Share Value Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,581 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. The Illinois-based Css Il has invested 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 243,861 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated reported 22,570 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.46% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York-based Havens Advisors has invested 7.76% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 407,279 shares. Woodstock has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has 0.43% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 35,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.21% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1.10 million were reported by Empyrean Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 38,000 shares to 63,956 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,068 shares to 53,907 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.