Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake by $711,760; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Position by $340,000; Stock Were Volatile

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 161,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, down from 167,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 05/04/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Awards CEO Grossman $33.4 Million; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING BY ARTAL; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,675 shares to 156,726 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.