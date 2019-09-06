Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Decreased Stake by $3.37 Million

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.51 lastly. It is down 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 13/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Another North Dakota State University Championship with Custom Championship Rings and Fan Collection; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17 million, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 1.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Incorporated stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Punch And Assoc has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,158 shares. Beech Hill Inc stated it has 5,860 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 113,386 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.75M shares. Osborne Prtn Ltd Liability reported 183,594 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 820 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acg Wealth holds 1.07% or 78,692 shares in its portfolio. First Western Management has invested 4.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 2.73M shares. Intact Inv Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 96,700 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Newell Brands Announces Final Results of its Any and All Tender Offer and Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount for its Waterfall Tender Offer – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Newell Brands Announces Pricing Terms of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Up 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares to 53,942 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT) by 27,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $224.77M for 7.82 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.