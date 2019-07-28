Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Increased by Drexel Morgan & Company; New England Research & Management Holds Holding in Coca (KO)

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Com stated it has 9,021 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northstar Asset Limited Liability invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitchell Capital has invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviva Public Ltd Llc holds 2.13M shares. Moors & Cabot owns 167,334 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 0.73% or 33,755 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 2,251 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Lc holds 10,775 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aspen Invest Management invested 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Il stated it has 158,918 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs, California-based fund reported 245,892 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).