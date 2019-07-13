Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Brave Warrior Advisors Has Boosted by $13.51 Million Its Stake; Ncr (NCR) Share Value Rose While Eagle Asset Management Raised Stake by $6.31 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 233,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,389 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 253,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 590,933 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 322,483 shares to 501,630 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 641,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 678,102 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “NCR Acquires Online Banking Platform D3 Technology – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NCR Acquires Reseller Texas P.O.S. to Expand Hospitality Business – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sensibill Partners With NCR To Simplify Receipts – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NCR acquires Omaha online & mobile banking services company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR and OKI Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Key Assets in Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan +1.5% on plan to boost dividend, stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Famous Dave’s closes Calhoun Square location, hopes to relocate nearby – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.