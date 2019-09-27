Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $583,527; Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 72,271 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26M, down from 88,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $215.42. About 492,363 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 16/04/2018 – MSCI SAYS WILL MAINTAIN SULZER SUN.S IN MSCI EQUITY INDEXES AFTER SULZER ASSETS WERE UNBLOCKED BY U.S. TREASURY; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, INCLUDING PURCHASE PRICE, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 26,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 32,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 5.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 1.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 46,382 were reported by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Company. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chevy Chase Holdg Inc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.80M shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,807 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 46,313 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Inc New York holds 1.8% or 69,773 shares in its portfolio. 117,435 are held by Dubuque Retail Bank Trust. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 101,479 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & invested in 0.5% or 13,930 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.73% or 43,540 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 45,573 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chase entering Washington County – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 489 shares to 23,807 shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “MSCI to Strengthen Climate Risk Capability with Acquisition of Carbon Delta – Financial Post” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSCI Should Continue To Thrive, But Shares Richly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “MSCI inks buy of Carbon Delta – PE Hub” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,012 shares to 3,224 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $134.26M for 33.45 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.