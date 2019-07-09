Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Upped Its Position by $852,136 as Stock Price Rose; M&R Capital Management Maintains Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,386 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 67,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 8.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 25,001 shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has risen 4.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “9 states, D.C. file antitrust suit to block Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Kansas City Business Journal” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Stumbles as Huawei Ban Sends Chip Stocks Spiraling Lower – Yahoo News” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity For A Safe 5% Yield As A Foundation To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intelsat S.A. And SES S.A.: To The Moon – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dish drops on concern that its wireless spectrum will lose value after Sprint-T-Mobile tie-up – CNBC” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares to 827 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 0% or 20,836 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company owns 94,109 shares. 2,310 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc. Management Pro has invested 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated has 16,197 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company holds 25,467 shares. Granite Invest Limited Liability Com owns 42,670 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 13,073 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 36,246 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 13,090 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 35,864 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan +1.5% on plan to boost dividend, stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2,799 shares to 72,508 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,652 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc.